MFA Financial Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th (NYSE:MFA)

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.02 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. MFA Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
