MFA Financial Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th (NYSE:MFA)

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.02 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. MFA Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.