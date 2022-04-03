Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by HSBC

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €8.50 ($9.34) target price from analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.54) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.55) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.90 ($10.88).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €8.00 ($8.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.75 ($7.42) and a 12-month high of €12.30 ($13.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.16 and its 200 day moving average is €10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and a PE ratio of 72.07.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.