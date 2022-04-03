Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of MEI opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,202,000 after purchasing an additional 116,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

