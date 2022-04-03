Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Down to $54.56

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.56, but opened at $52.89. Methanex shares last traded at $55.92, with a volume of 27,146 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

