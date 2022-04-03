Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.51.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.85. 19,544,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.10. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.