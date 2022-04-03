Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 12,060 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

