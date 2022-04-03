Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $272,000 Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.