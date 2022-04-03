Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

