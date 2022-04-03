Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $236,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

NYSE WMS opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

