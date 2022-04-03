Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BKE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.07. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Buckle Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.