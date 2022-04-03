Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 6,114 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 382,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 240,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

