Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 1,143 PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth $4,792,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $4,562,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

NYSE PSB opened at $171.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

PS Business Parks Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.