Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 458 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $305.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

