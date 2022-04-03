Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

MGA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

