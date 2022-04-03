Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 18,133 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $62.01.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

