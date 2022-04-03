Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.05% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 212,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 50.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 385,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

