Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 395 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $228.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

