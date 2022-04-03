Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $122.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,454. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.58 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

