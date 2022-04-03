Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 666.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

