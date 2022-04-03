Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

MRK opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

