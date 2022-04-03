MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 13.3%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 416,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 146,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

MedX Health

MedX Health Corp., a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, a research system used to assess treatment effectiveness of a variety of skin conditions, including burns.

