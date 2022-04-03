MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 13.3%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 416,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 146,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market cap of C$11.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.
About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)
