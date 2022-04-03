MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Get MediWound alerts:

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.