Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $203,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $74.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

