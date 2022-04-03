MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 1,943,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 230,100 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

