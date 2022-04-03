McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.32.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $249.25. 2,023,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.35. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 91,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

