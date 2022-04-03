McDonald Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McDonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $109.02 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.