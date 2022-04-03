McDonald Partners LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:GOVT opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.