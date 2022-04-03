McDonald Partners LLC Sells 13,376 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $416.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.79 and its 200-day moving average is $415.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.81 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.