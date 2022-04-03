McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.