McDonald Partners LLC Invests $833,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 399,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,379,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE opened at $108.37 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.