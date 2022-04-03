McDonald Partners LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOL. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3,554.0% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 189.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period.

IVOL opened at $25.08 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

