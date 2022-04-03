McDonald Partners LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 458.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

