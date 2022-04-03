McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Raised to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.80.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.