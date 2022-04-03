Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.75. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 50,536 shares.

MZDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

