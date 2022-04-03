Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.75. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 50,536 shares.

MZDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.