MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $31,258.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.76 or 1.00034863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00332076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00139291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001190 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

