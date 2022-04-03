Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $60.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.02 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $49.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year sales of $248.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $250.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $272.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

