Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.50.

MASI stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.71. 1,846,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.82.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Masimo by 195.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Masimo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 86,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

