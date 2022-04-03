Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 31.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 4.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $151.71 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.