Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Masco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. Masco has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.