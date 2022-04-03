Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

TSE:MRE opened at C$8.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$706.43 million and a PE ratio of 19.66. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.65.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Insiders have acquired 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620 over the last 90 days.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

