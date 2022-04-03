MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $65.00 Average PT from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

HZO traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 776,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in MarineMax by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

