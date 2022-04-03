Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

