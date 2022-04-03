Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.53.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,426,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,136,461. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

