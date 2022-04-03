Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.41. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.54. 9,176,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,675,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

