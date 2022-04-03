Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.65

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

