Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.65

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 2.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
