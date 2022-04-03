Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

MNDT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,396. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

