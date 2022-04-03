Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,540,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

