Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

MGNI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. Magnite has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 37.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Magnite by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

