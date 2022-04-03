Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will post sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $123.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $481.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:MX opened at $16.65 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

