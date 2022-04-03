Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.27.

Magna International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

